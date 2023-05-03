Was Will Levis an ownership pick by the Titans? | You Pod to Win the Game

After drafting Will Levis in the second round, Yahoo Sports NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein what the Titans plan on doing with the former University of Kentucky QB, including what this means for both Malik Willis and Ryan Tannehill heading into the 2023 season. Hear the full conversation on You Pod To Win The Game. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.