Is Will Levis’ NFL draft stock in freefall?

It seems like just a few weeks ago that multiple outlets were putting Kentucky quarterback Will Levis near the top of their mock drafts, with a few early forecasts projecting him as a top-three pick.

Levis has quickly become one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class, as many analysts don’t seem to be buying into the hype that followed Levis from the preseason. That’s not to say Levis doesn’t have enough tools to potentially develop into a quality starter at the next level, though, as he’s shown flashes of potential that are sure to intrigue NFL teams.

The Wildcats’ signal-caller has had a nightmare experience over the last few weeks, however, putting up abysmal stats as his team has been clearly outmatched by two of his last three opponents in Tennessee and Vanderbilt. In those two matchups, Levis threw four interceptions and no touchdowns, was held under 200 total yards, and posted an awful 14.6 quarterback rating.

His decision-making and ability to lift a less-talented team over an opponent, or at the very least make them competitive, just did not surface as a positive.

The tape will ultimately tell the story of his season for NFL scouts, and Levis will get more opportunities to state his case down the road. A trip to the Senior Bowl could also give Levis a unique opportunity to impress pro teams, like so many other quarterback prospects have done in Mobile over the years.

He’ll have to hope whatever he does between now and next year’s draft will be enough to overshadow the struggles he’s experienced in recent weeks, and throughout the 2022 season up to this point. If he can’t, he might be headed for the Day 2 range, if not the middle rounds.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: New 2-round projections at the mid-season mark

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire