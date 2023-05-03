Will Levis' NFL draft slide to Tennessee Titans cost him millions. Here are the numbers

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis lost millions by slipping past the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Widely projected as a top-10 pick, Levis was selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 33 after the Titans traded up with the Cardinals to land the second pick in the second round.

According to Spotrac data, which tracks NFL contracts and projected contracts for recent draft picks, Levis' draft slide cost him up to $20 million — and maybe more.

Once considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall pick, Levis' four-year rookie contract has a projected value of $9.54 million with a $3.94 million signing bonus. For comparison, Colts draft pick Anthony Richardson, a QB from Florida who was on par with Levis in most draft rankings, is projected to earn $33.99 million with a $21.72 million signing bonus.

The final pick of the first round, Chiefs rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, was selected two spots ahead of Levis and his contract has a projected value of $11.81 million with a $5.59 million signing bonus.

Because Levis wasn't selected in the first round, he won't have a fifth-year option as part of his rookie deal.

The former Kentucky quarterback enters Tennessee as the third-string quarterback, behind starter Ryan Tannehill and backup Malik Willis.

The Titans will host their rookie minicamp next week and are scheduled to begin Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 22.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Will Levis' NFL draft slide to Tennessee Titans cost him millions