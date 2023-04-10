Will Levis to meet with Titans Tuesday

The Titans have been spending time with some of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class and that process is set to continue this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will visit with the team on Tuesday. Levis is one of four quarterbacks widely expected to be early picks in the first round this year and has spent time with several teams picking in the Top 10.

The Titans are just outside that group as they have the 11th overall pick, but they have been linked with a possible trade that would push them higher in the draft order. They’ve also had meetings with or plan to have meetings with former Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Levis played at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for his final two seasons. He completed over 65 percent of his passes while throwing for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions for the Wildcats.

