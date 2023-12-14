Will Levis limited by ankle injury at Wednesday's practice

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wants quarterback Will Levis to take more care of himself while running during games and that may be an even bigger concern now that Levis is nursing an injury.

Levis was listed as limited in Wednesday's practice. He was also listed with an ankle injury last week, although he was a full participant in practice all three days before playing in Tennessee's Monday night win over the Dolphins.

Defensive tackle Denico Autry (knee), center Aaron Brewer (neck), linebacker Jack Gibbens (back), wide receiver Kyle Philips (hamstring), tight end Kevin Rader (illness), defensive tackle Teair Tart (personal), defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee), and tight end Josh Whyle (knee) did not practice at all Wednesday.

Guard Daniel Brunskill (ankle), wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (rest), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (knee), and safety K'Von Wallace (quad) were limited along with Levis.