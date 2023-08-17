Will Levis left practice early, status for Saturday to be determined

Will Levis' bid for the No. 2 quarterback job with the Titans would be helped by a strong performance in preseason games, but his chance of turning one in against the Vikings this weekend hit a snag on Thursday.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters at a press conference that Levis had to leave practice early because of an undisclosed issue that required him to see members of the training staff. Vrabel said that it is to be determined if Levis is going to be able to play in the team's second preseason contest.

Malik Willis entered camp as the No. 2 quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill and has remained in that spot on depth charts released by the team.

Willis started against the Bears last week and went 16-of-25 for 189 yards and an interception. Levis was 9-of-14 for 85 yards and an interception.