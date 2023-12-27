Will Levis: I just want to win games and leave the season with a good taste in our mouth

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis missed last week's loss to the Seahawks with an ankle injury but he's pushing to play in Week 17.

Levis was again on the practice field for Wednesday's session after he was limited for last Friday's practice.

“[My ankle is] good, it’s coming along well," Levis said after practice on Wednesday, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. "We'll see how this week goes, and I'm taking it day-by-day. I'm continuing to just prepare as if I was playing, keeping the same mindset regardless of the situation.

“I'm continuing to work with the [trainers] to get me ready as soon as possible.”

Levis suffered the ankle injury late in the Week 15 overtime loss to Houston. Now he’s preparing to play the same team again this week.

"I just want to play ball," Levis said. "I just want to go out there and win games and leave this season with a good taste in our mouth. We've had some tough losses.

“There's an opportunity to put a new version of us on tape against that same [Texans] defense, [and that’s] going to be exciting.”

In eight starts this year, Levis has completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,792 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.