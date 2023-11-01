Will Levis: 'We just got to keep building'
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis on upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis on upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Follow all the early window action with Yahoo Sports.
Fitzpatrick sustained the non-contact injury in the first quarter.
Will Levis will play his first NFL snaps on Sunday.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to pull back the curtain on the latest news from around the NFL this week. After discussing their opinions on trick-or-treating, the group react to the news the Kevin Byard is joining the Eagles, and everyone is excited about the fit. In other news, Byard's old team, the Titans, are starting Will Levis this weekend, which brings in questions about how this information got out when Vrabel didn't want it released to the public yet. Next, the trio give a preview of the upcoming trade deadline and decide how likely it is certain players will be moved, including Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Brian Burns, Hunter Renfrow, Danielle Hunter and more. It's time to discuss Deshaun Watson. The group discuss the odd circumstances surrounding his health, as the Browns QB did not return to the game Sunday, and how the Browns' history is playing a factor in what's really going on with the disaster the Watson trade is turning out to be. The three hosts finish off the show by touching on Jordan Love's recent struggles and the Packers' plans for the future.
The Titans have a bye in Week 7, which will give Ryan Tannehill even more time to rest his injured ankle.
Ryan Tannehill was carted to the locker with an apparent leg injury during the Titans and Ravens game. Malik Willis played QB to end the game.
The Ravens had plenty of chances to win but left the door open for an action-packed Steelers finish that secured a Pittsburgh win.
Pickett injured his knee in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.
The Steelers are breathing a sigh of relief after QB Kenny Pickett reportedly sustained a bone bruise in his knee.
Will this season's playoff field look a lot like last year's?
Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,573 yards and 25 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 73.1% of his attempts.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
It's been a roller coaster season already, hasn't it? Well, this is the week teams lock in what they'll be the rest of the year as they chase a Super Bowl ring. Welcome to NFL Midway Point.
Charles McDonald's first 2024 NFL mock draft has the two quarterbacks everyone expects at the top. But in what order?