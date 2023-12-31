Will Levis injury update: Former Kentucky QB leaves Titans-Texans game with foot injury

After missing a game last week with an injury, Will Levis is dealing with yet another ailment.

Early in the second quarter of his team’s game Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Tennessee Titans’ rookie quarterback and former Kentucky standout, was sacked for a 9-yard loss and fumbled, with former Louisville star Sheldon Rankins scooping the ball and running it into the end zone.

Upon returning to the sideline, Levis was evaluated by the Titans’ staff for a foot injury.

Levis was inactive for Tennessee’s 20-17 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24 with a high left ankle sprain. The previous week, in a 19-16 overtime loss against the Texans, Levis had left the game with 1:49 remaining after suffering the injury.

Levis has impressed in his first NFL season, throwing for 1,792 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions heading into Sunday. After playing his final two college seasons at Kentucky, Levis was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will Levis injury update

Here is the play in which Levis' injury occurred.

SCOOP & SCORE FOR SHELDON RANKINS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8wEbGIsA2C — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 31, 2023

After leaving the game following Houston’s scoop-and-score touchdown, Levis was taken on a cart into the Titans’ locker room.

Levis was ruled as questionable to return, with backup Ryan Tannehill replacing him at quarterback.

#Titans QB Will Levis is questionable to return with a foot injury. Ryan Tannehill is in the game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2023

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Will Levis injury update: Former Kentucky QB suffers foot injury