Will Levis injured at end of Titans' 19-16 loss to the Texans in OT

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn, in his first week back from injured reserve, nailed a 54-yard field goal on the final play of overtime to deliver Houston a 19-16 win over the Titans.

It came two plays after the Texans thought they had a walk-off touchdown. Devin Singletary ran for 34 yards to the end zone, but John Metchie was called for holding. Singletary lost a yard on the next play, and the Texans let the clock run down to two seconds before sending out Fairbairn for the game-winner.

The big play of the drive came when Keenum got outside the pocket, buying time before finding Singletary for 41 yards.

The Texans improved to 8-6, rebounding from an ugly loss to the Jets last week and playing without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, edge rusher Will Anderson and several other starters. The Titans, who wore Oilers throwbacks in a move Houston took as a taunt, fell to 5-9.

The Titans led 13-0 late in the second quarter, getting a 1-yard run by Will Levis and a 44-yard pick-six by Elijah Molden off a Case Keenum pass.

Levis was injured on the Titans' final snap of the game on a sack by Desmond King. His left leg caught underneath him and bent backward.

The Texans had seven sacks of Levis, including 2.5 by Jonathan Greenard, and limited the Titans to 204 yards. Levis went 17-of-26 for 199 yards and an interception. Derrick Henry gained only 9 yards on 16 carries.

Houston gained 340 yards as Singletary starred with 26 carries for 121 yards and four catches for 49 yards. Keenum was 23-of-36 for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Tight end Dalton Schultz caught four passes for 58 yards and set up the tying touchdown with 3:03 left with a 15-yard reception he stole from defensive back Roger McCreary at the 3. Noah Brown's 3-yard touchdown catch tied it.