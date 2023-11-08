How will Will Levis impact the Titans’ fantasy value? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports fantasy analysts Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don discuss Tennessee’s move to the rookie quarterback and what it means for the fantasy value of the Titans skill position players. Hear the full conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

MATT HARMON: Tennessee Titans. Will Levis's 10.2 average depth of throw the last two weeks trails only CJ Stroud and Taylor Heinicke. Mike Vrabel announced this week that Will Levis is going to be the starter going forward. Ryan Tannehill will be the backup, which is the only move that could have possibly made any sense. I think Levis-- weirdly, I'm more impressed with him coming out of the Steelers game than I am the Falcons game because I think he had to just do more NFL stuff than some of what the stats would show against the Falcons.

And obviously, Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh is a tough matchup there. So I felt pretty good about Will Levis. And I mean, I'm not saying he's going to be a star or anything, but I'm at least interested to watch his progress the rest of the season.

DALTON DEL DON: Totally agree. That was a tough setup, short week in Pittsburgh. Definitely missed some throws and showed some limitations. But you love the flick of the wrist, how just easy he can throw that deep ball. And Hopkins dealt with Porter, who's just emerged as this crazy shadow cover suddenly.

And now conversely, yes, he faces a couple-- again, Tampa Bay has a couple good corners. But man, Hopkins should be looking at another double-digit targets in this matchup we just talked about against the Bucs. And Levis is totally game for that.

Now Chig was quiet until the final drive where he got like three or four targets. And I feel like that could become a thing moving forward. And again, against Tampa, who just made Dalton Schultz go crazy. So really, if you want to hold your nose there with Chig. And is Burks going to be available here? Really, Hopkins and Chig could see a ton of targets.

MATT HARMON: It sounds like he's not. It sounds like he's not going to play is Treylon Burks this week. I had the under on damn Chig Okonkwo yards for our FFL picks. And it was 24 and 1/2. I was feeling so good until that final drive, and he gets all three of them. But that's the way it goes sometimes.

I will say this, too, Kyle Phillips led the team in receiving yards. He only had five targets, four catches, led the team in receiving yards against the Steelers. He's an interesting little slot receiver.

DALTON DEL DON: It's a great call. Because I feel frustrated. I ended up landing on Noah Brown in a few deeper leagues last week but before I could really help any readers or anything. Because digging deeper into it, Tampa Bay funnels the slot more than any team in the league. Either way, like the Phillips call. Tampa Bay, attack them with slot receivers.