Levis has high hopes as training camp nears

After taking over as the Tennessee Titans starting quarterback midway through the 2023 campaign, former Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis gained invaluable experience despite entering his rookie season almost as an afterthought on the depth chart.

Seemingly stuck behind fellow passers Ryan Tannehill and Malik Willis in the Titans’ pecking order after being drafted early in the second round, Levis was thrust into action due to injuries — and, after starting nine games, he’s expected to carry the torch for Tennessee as training camp looms next month.

It’s not an opportunity that Levis takes for granted.

“It’s the work that you get to put in,” Levis said of his mindset. “A lot of it has to be with being able to have that full offseason with the staff and with the team instead of just jumping in around this time (last year). I think I’ve handled myself really well, and I’ve been able to get a grip on this offense.

“By the time we come back for training camp, I am going to know it like the back of my hand and we’re going to be able to get things rolling.”

Levis completed 149-of-255 passes (58.4%) for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns with four interceptions. He also scored one TD on the ground.

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is set to take over the Titans’ head coaching duties. The team parted ways with Mike Vrabel after finishing 6-11 last season.

Tennessee’s front office also worked to surround Levis with playmaking veterans, including wide receivers Tyler Boyd and Calvin Ridley, center Lloyd Cushenberry and running back Tony Pollard.

“It has been a lot of fun, and I feel like we just have to keep handling this second year the right way,” Levis said. “And everything else will fall into place.”

According to practice reports, Levis completed 37-of-57 passing attempts (64.9%) in 7-on-7 action during the six practices open to the media.

He credits consistent footwork, a faster release and better decision-making for his offseason improvements so far.

“It’s fun,” Levis said. “Small things showing up, improvement-wise, going back (from the start of workouts) until now. ... I feel like I am in a more mature, developed position where I am able to just learn and take the teachings from a bad rep instead it letting it affect me on my next one.

“Just taking advantage of all that time, like I feel like I have. And knowing all the meeting time and all the stuff we were able to do throughout workout and OTAs up to now has put me in a much better spot and has given me a lot more confidence.”

With Levis penciled in as Tennessee’s starting quarterback, the Titans will look to reach the NFL playoffs for the first time in two seasons.