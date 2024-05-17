Will Levis: I feel I'm in a "better spot" physically than I've been in a long time

There are a lot of new faces around the Titans after their coaching change and free agency moves this offseason, but they have a returning player at the most important position on offense.

Quarterback Will Levis was a second-round pick last year and took over as the starter after Ryan Tannehill was injured during the season. Levis held onto the job, but missed two of the final three games while dealing with ankle and foot injuries of his own.

While learning the new offense and building relationships with new teammates have been a primary focus this offseason, Levis said he's also been working to make sure that his physical condition gives him a chance to remain on the field for all of the coming season.

"I feel great," Levis said, via the team's website. "Having these last five to six weeks to be with the guys and learn the offense, obviously that jump-start is huge. But physically, I feel like I am in a better spot than I've been in a really, really long time. That is one of the things I was looking to improve the most this offseason — getting healthy, getting my stuff back and being able to play the game like I know I can. So it's been cool to feel my body get to that point, and I am going to keep working to get past there."

Levis's progress will be a major factor in what head coach Brian Callahan is able to accomplish during his time with the Titans and anything he does to remain in that better spot physically is going to improve the chances of a good outcome in Nashville.