Will Levis' 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the full on-field workout from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Watch the full on-field workout from Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
The Saints are continuing to restructure contracts as they work to get ready for the start of the new league year. Field Yates of ESPN reports that linebacker Demario Davis and tight end Taysom Hill are the latest players to have their contracts reworked. The moves created $12.724 million in cap space for the 2023 [more]
The popular "Embedded" series is back behind the scenes at UFC 285, including weigh-ins and faceoffs before the event in Las Vegas.
The Florida quarterback made a statement on Saturday.
Follow along live with Yahoo Sports for the buzziest moments from this year's edition in Indianapolis.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
The Fox Sports analyst had strong words for McCarthy
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Running back Tony Pollard and tight end Dalton Schultz are the Cowboys’ biggest-name players headed toward free agency. But the Cowboys have other soon-to-be free agents they would love to sign before next week. Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports the team is making “no progress” in negotiations with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch [more]
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
The team ranks 29th out of 32 in the NFL Players Association’s anonymous report card. That’s a big problem.
Joey Logano will start Sunday's Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from the pole. William Byron qualified second.
Kamaiu Johnson was DQ'd under Rule 3.3b for signing an incorrect scorecard Friday at Bay Hill and he later issued an apology.
Heres a look at the strongest players from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine based on bench press reps.