Tight end Levine Toilolo signed a two-year deal with the Giants last year and he’s reworked it in order to stick with the team for the 2021 season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Toilolo has agreed to a restructured contract with the team. The details of the restructure were not part of the report, but Toilolo was set to make a base salary of $2.95 million before reworking his deal and that number will surely go down.

Toilolo had five catches for 46 yards while appearing in all 16 games last season. He previously played for the 49ers, Lions, and Falcons.

The Giants also have Evan Engram and Kaden Smith at tight end. Engram is heading into the final year of his contract.

Levine Toilolo restructures contract with Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk