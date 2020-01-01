Levi Wallace returns to practice for Bills

Cornerback Levi Wallace was the only Bills player to miss practice due to injury on the final day of 2019, but his condition improved on the first day of 2020.

Wallace went from sitting out of practice with the ankle injury he suffered in Week 17 to taking part in Wednesday’s session on a limited basis.

Wallace started every game on defense for the Bills this season. He had 76 tackles and two interceptions in those appearances.

Defensive end Jerry Hughes was the only Bills player to not practice on Wednesday. Rest was given as the reason why he didn’t get on the field.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring), tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and wide receiver Andre Roberts (foot) were also limited on Wednesday.