Levi Onwuzurike picked by Detroit Lions; ESPN NFL draft analysts not exactly thrilled

Here's how the ESPN NFL draft analysts reacted after the Detroit Lions picked Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike with their second round selection (No. 41 overall) in the 2021 NFL draft.

Mel Kiper Jr.

"He’s not a sack guy, but disruptive. He’s a disruptive force, commands that double team and shows good explosiveness at the snap with strong hands and immediate leverage. He’s disruptive in the run at the point with added lateral pursuit. He never really posted the sack numbers that you’d prefer to see from someone with his size and overall physicality and overall ability. He showed flashes in that area with the Huskies, and his motor is good. I think if he’s coached up properly — instead of just being disruptive — he could finish and get more sacks alongside the interior."

Booger McFarland

"I think he’s a guy you could automatically put at the one technique and say OK use that athletic ability to get up field. Meanwhile, you’ll give him time to develop as a three technique who can rush the passer. When you play that three technique, you got to be Grady Jarrett, you’ve got to be Aaron Donald, to get to the quarterback. He’s not there yet, but with the explosiveness, the first step, the athletic ability, you can put him anywhere in there and he can be a playmaker for you."

Louis Riddick

"This is an interesting pick for me because Levi’s get off and explosiveness, to me, is not as strong. Pressure is exactly what they need on the interior in Detroit on this defensive line. We’ll see if they can change his stance up. This kid has got to get off the ball. Don’t play like you did at Washington. We want you to emphasis get off and disruption and get to the quarterback. I didn’t think that was a strongpoint of his play, but we’ll see if Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn can get it out of him. "

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Levi Onwuzurike picked by Detroit Lions; Mel Kiper not too thrilled