Levi Colwill a shock transfer target for European giants - report

Bayern Munich are the latest side to express an interest in signing Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, a report has claimed.

New Bayern boss Vincent Kompany is looking to rebuild his side's defence this summer, with talks progressing over a move for Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern also hope to land Colwill this summer, with initial talks believed to have already taken place over a surprise switch.

90min understands Colwill, who is also a long-term target for both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, is seeking assurances over his role under new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. He spent most of last season playing as an inverted left-back but wants to return to his natural centre-back spot next season.

That sense of uncertainty has prompted interest from a number of top sides across Europe, although Chelsea aren't humouring the idea of parting ways with Colwill this summer.

The Blues academy graduate is under contract until 2029, with the option for a further 12 months, meaning Chelsea are under no pressure to entertain offers before the start of next season.

Nevertheless, clubs are making their interest known in case Colwill does not receive the guarantees he wants in talks with Maresca.

Colwill wants to be Chelsea's starting left-sided centre-back. He is one of just two natural left-footed options for the position alongside Frenchman Benoit Badiashile and wants to seal a spot as Maresca's preferred starter.

Alongside the left-footed duo, Maresca has plenty of centre-backs to choose from. Tosin Adarabioyo has joined from Fulham, while Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana are also available to the new boss.

Trevoh Chalobah remains up for sale as the decision-makers seek to cash in on the pure profit that comes with selling an academy graduate but, with four years and a 12-month option left on his contract, the 24-year-old is believed to be happy to stay and fight for his place if he does not receive a suitable offer from a club with European football.