Levi Bell leads Seahawks with highest Pro Football Focus grade this week
The Seahawks might just have a strong and deep edge rotation after all. Saturday night’s preseason win over the Cowboys featured several high-quality performances from the team’s young group of mostly unproven outside linebackers. Tyreke Smith, Boye Mafe and Derick Hall have been getting most of the attention. However, according to PFF, the best of them was undrafted rookie Levi Bell out of Texas State. He posted the highest player rating for Seattle this week, earning an 89.5 overall grade.
Here are the best and worst perfomers on both sides of the ball this week, according to PFF’s overall player grades.
Top 5 grades on defense
– OLB Levi Bell: 89.5 overall – 86.1 pass rush
– CB Tre Brown: 88.7 overall – 90.0 coverage
– CB Artie Burns: 80.3 overall – 81.1 coverage
– LB Ben Burr-Kirven: 79.9 overall – 75.6 tackling
– OLB Boye Mafe: 76.7 overall – 81.6 pass rush
Bottom 5 grades on defense
– CB Lance Boykin: 43.9 overall – 43.0 coverage
– DB Coby Bryant: 42.7 overall – 35.7 tackling
– CB Mike Jackson: 41.3 overall – 38.2 coverage
– SS Christian Young: 39.9 overall – 46.7 coverage
– DE Mario Edwards Jr.: 29.4 overall – 58.7 pass rush
Top 5 grades on offense
– TE Will Dissly: 82.7 overall – 79.0 pass
– TE Noah Fant: 81.7 overall – 90.3 pass
– QB Drew Lock: 80.3 overall – 78.7 pass
– WR Tyjon Lindsey: 78.2 overall – 81.4 pass
– WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 77.0 overall – 74.9 pass
Bottom 5 grades on offense
– G Kendall Randolph: 53.1 overall – 33.6 pass blocking
– OT Jalen McKenzie: 52.3 overall – 48.3 pass blocking
– TE Griffin Hebert: 51.9 overall – 50.5 run blocking
– LG Damien Lewis: 51.2 overall – 45.7 run blocking
– OT Stone Forsythe: 44.6 overall – 21.5 pass blocking
Special teams report
– K Jason Myers: 62.4 field goals
– P Michael Dickson: 62.8 punting
– LS Nick Stoll: 69.0 snapping
