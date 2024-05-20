Leverkusen's Wirtz elected DFL Bundesliga Player of the Season

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz celebrates with the championship trophy following the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg at BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Florian Wirtz from unbeaten champions Bayer Leverkusen has been elected Bundesliga Player of the Season 2023-24 in a poll conducted by the German Football League (DFL).

The DFL said on Monday that the 21-year-old playmaker Wirtz won ahead of Serhou Guirassy and Deniz Undav from league runners-up VfB Stuttgart, and Leverkusen team-mates Victor Boniface and Alejandro Grimaldo.

Eligible for the season vote were all winners of the DFL Player of the Month awards. Wirtz was the only player to win this ballot three times, in October, December and February.

It is the first award of such a kind for Wirtz who is also expected to shine for Germany at the upcoming European Championship on home ground.

"Wirtz has shown this season – his first full campaign since recovering from the ACL injury he suffered in 2022 – that he has it all," the DFL said.

"He’s come to be the complete package at the heart of the action, capable of dribbling, distributing, covering ground and also boasting a nippy turn of pace."

Wirtz scored 11 goals and had 11 assists, and a league high six efforts denied by the post or crossbar, as Leverkusen won a maiden Bundesliga title in historic fashion by becoming the first team to go through a full season without defeat.

They can also claim a treble if they win the Europa League final against Atalanta on Wednesday and the German Cup final on Saturday against second division Kaiserslautern.

If they do so they will be the first European team to go unbeaten in all competitions over a full season since continental matches were introduced in the mid-1950s. Their current unbeaten 2023-24 run covers 51 games, a European record.