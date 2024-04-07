Advertisement

Leverkusen without injured Hlozek for up to four weeks

DPA
·1 min read
Leverkusen's Adam Hlozek reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen at WWK-Arena. Harry Langer/dpa

Bundesliga champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen said on Sunday they will be without forward Adam Hlozek for the next three to four weeks due to a left ankle injury.

Czech international Hlozek sustained the injury in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 league win at Union Berlin and had to be substituted.

He will miss upcoming matches, including on April 14 against Werder Bremen where Xabi Alonso's team can clinch a maiden Bundesliga title, and the upcoming Europa League quarter-finals against West Ham United.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all their 41 season matches and have also reached the German Cup final.