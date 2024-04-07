Leverkusen without injured Hlozek for up to four weeks

Leverkusen's Adam Hlozek reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Bayer Leverkusen at WWK-Arena. Harry Langer/dpa

Bundesliga champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen said on Sunday they will be without forward Adam Hlozek for the next three to four weeks due to a left ankle injury.

Czech international Hlozek sustained the injury in the first half of Saturday's 1-0 league win at Union Berlin and had to be substituted.

He will miss upcoming matches, including on April 14 against Werder Bremen where Xabi Alonso's team can clinch a maiden Bundesliga title, and the upcoming Europa League quarter-finals against West Ham United.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all their 41 season matches and have also reached the German Cup final.