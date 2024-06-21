Leverkusen want exactly €40m for Barcelona full-back target

Over the course of the ongoing summer window, FC Barcelona will be looking to use their resources correctly. The Catalan club, despite their financial limitations, have big aspirations. To compete at the highest level, Barcelona hope to put together a team that is able to match their aspirations in the upcoming season.

That is why, not too long ago, many reports claimed that Hansi Flick wanted a new fullback. While it seemed questionable at the time due to the limited budget Barcelona is likely to have alongside other positions needing far more urgent attention, the latest revelations changed everything for Barcelona.

According to SPORT, La Blaugrana are now committed to and have serious interest in bringing Jeremie Frimpong to FC Barcelona this summer. However, it has now been revealed that Bayer Leverkusen will be extremely strict with the conditions under which they would ultimately let the Dutch right-back leave the club.

The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen fullback has an active release clause of €40 million, as confirmed by various reliable sources. While this amount seems more than enticing, the issue is that it is non-negotiable. Leverkusen want exactly €40 million, and would not even accept a €39 million offer, as per SPORT.

Currently valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt, the fullback excelled and impressed with the Bundesliga outfit this recent season. Winning the German League and cup with an undefeated record and also ending up in the UEFA Europa League final, Frimpong contributed a total of 14 goals and 12 assists, surreal numbers for a fullback.

His overly offensive style of play, one that is creative and lethal, is something quite liked by new Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. Furthermore, even Frimpong himself is reportedly ‘struck’ by the interest from Barcelona and is in awe of it. While his desire to play Champions League football with Xabi Alonso’s side remains there, this interest from Barcelona could spice things up.

Currently contracted to Leverkusen until 2028, the Dutch defender has definitely improved as a player. For the current Barcelona manager, Frimpong was a target ever since his days as coach of Bayern Munich. Now, however, he may just get the opportunity to finally have him, albeit at FC Barcelona this time around.