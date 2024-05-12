Leverkusen unbeaten in 50 games after 5-0 thrashing of Bochum

Leverkusen's Amine Adli celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. David Inderlied/dpa

Champions Bayer Leverkusen have reached the incredible milestone of 50 unbeaten games in all competitions this season after thrashing relegation-threatened Bochum 5-0.

The hosts were down to 10 men since the 15th minute after Felix Passlack was sent off for wrestling down Nathan Tella as the last man.

They resisted for a while, but Patrik Schick broke down Bochum's defence in the 41st to give Leverkusen the lead. Victor Boniface made it 2-0 from the spot shortly before the break, after Tella was taken down inside the box.

Amine Adli in the 76th, Josip Stanisic in the 86th and Alejandro Grimaldo in stoppage time completed the win.

Xabi Alonso's men will receive the Bundesliga trophy next week and can become the first team to finish the league unbeaten by avoiding defeat to Augsburg.

Bochum will need to take at least one point from the match against Werder Bremen to stay in the top tier. A defeat could see them finishing the season in the relegation play-off depending on other results.

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface (C) celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates (L-R) Granit Xhaka, Patrik Schick, Odilon Kossounou and Robert Andrich during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. David Inderlied/dpa