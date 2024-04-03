Leverkusen storm into Cup final as end of Neverkusen era appears near

Florian Wirtz scored a brace as Bayer Leverkusen trounced Fortuna Düsseldorf 4-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup final in the latest step to finally rid themselves of their Neverkusen image.

The derby between the runaway Bundesliga leaders and the top flight promotion hopefuls from 20 kilometres down the River Rhine was over as a contest in the first half as Leverkusen stretched their unbeaten run all season to 40 games.

Jeremie Frimpong fired the opener into the roof of the net in the seventh minute, and Amine Adli doubled the lead 13 minutes later into the far right corner on the counter.

Germany player Wirtz made it 3-0 in the 35th after a mistake from goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier, and converted a penalty on the hour, before forward Victor Boniface got his first minutes of the year in a comeback from a long-term groin injury.

Twice Cup winners Düsseldorf had some chances of their own but were outplayed by the hosts who have not tasted defeat since a 3-0 loss at VfL Bochum in last season's May 27 Bundesliga finale.

In their fifth Cup final on May 25 in Berlin, Xabi Alonso's men face another second division team in the form of twice winners Kaiserslautern, who beat third tier Saarbrücken 2-0 in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

Leverkusen will be the big favourites again for what could be the completion a domestic double, as they are 13 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga which ends a week earlier.

A treble is possible as well, with Leverkusen in the Europa League quarter-finals where they face West Ham United.

But caution is expected to prevail at the 1988 UEFA Cup champions because they have not earned any silverware since winning a lone German Cup title in 1993.

Three lost German Cup finals and five Bundesliga runner-up finishes since then have earned them the dubious Neverkusen distinction, culminating in 2002 when they came second in the league, German Cup and Champions League within a span of 12 days.

