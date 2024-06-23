Leverkusen star gives advice to Lamine Yamal: He has no limits

Leverkusen star gives advice to Lamine Yamal: He has no limits

Lamine Yamal has become the darling of Spanish football, following an excellent campaign with Barcelona and a couple of exciting performances at Euro 2024.

A host of football personalities across Spain have heaped praise on the Barça winger, with the legendary David Villa even branding him as a ‘special player’.

Alejandro Grimaldo’s advice to Yamal

In a recent interaction, Yamal’s Spain teammate Alejandro Grimaldo was asked to provide his advice to the explosive winger.

Grimaldo, though, refused to offer any advice to Yamal and labelled him as a ‘much more talented’ footballer. He went on to praise the youngster for his maturity.

“I would not know what to say, in the end, he has way more talent than I do. He’s an incredible player with no limits, and he’s also surprised me,” Grimaldo said (h/t Mundo Deportivo).

Grimaldo thinks Yamal is a special talent (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

Grimaldo, who played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen’s title-winning campaign this past season, is also a product of La Masia and used to play for Barcelona until 2016.

Despite stemming from an academy which has produced so many stars in the past, Grimaldo admitted he has never seen someone with the quality of Yamal.

“It’s something I’ve never seen up close, and despite his age, he makes a difference in every training session, in every match, it’s something unique,” he added.

As mentioned earlier, Grimaldo is not the only Spain teammate to have heaped praise on Yamal over the past few weeks.

The number is only going to increase as the Spanish starlet continues to dazzle onlookers with his performances at Euro 2024.