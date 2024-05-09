Leverkusen rescue unbeaten run on their way Europa League final

Leverkusen's players react after AS Roma's Mancini scored an own goal during the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match between Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma in the BayArena. Bernd Thissen/dpa

In typical Bayer Leverkusen fashion this season, the Bundesliga champions scored a stoppage-time goal to rescue their unbeaten run and reach the Europa League final after a 2-2 draw with Roma on Thursday.

Leverkusen's unbeaten run was extended to 49 games in all competitions this season. In the final on May 22, they will face Atalanta, who defeated Olympique Marseille 3-0.

The Germans had the advantage after a 2-0 win in Italy last week, but were down 2-1 at home until the seventh minute of stoppage time. The result would book them a spot in the final, but would end their incredible unbeaten record.

However, as it has become usual for Leverkusen this term, they once again scored in the final minutes as Josip Stanisic fired home the leveller.

Roma had scored twice from the spot with Leandro Paredes before Gianluca Mancini scored an own goal to pull one back for Leverkusen.