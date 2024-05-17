Leverkusen one game away from historical Bundesliga season

Leverkusen players celebrate their streak of 50 games without defeat with balloons in front of their fans after the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and Bayer Leverkusen at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. David Inderlied/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen have secured the Bundesliga title already in April, but they have one last goal in the league's final matchday on Saturday: To become the first team in the top tier to finish the season undefeated.

"Tomorrow could be historical. We want to stay unbeaten and be the first team to do the full season without a defeat in the Bundesliga. It will feel like the first of three finals," coach Xabi Alonso said in a news conference on Friday.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all of their 50 matches in all competitions this season. A draw at home with Augsburg on Saturday is enough to claim an incredible Bundesliga record.

After the game, they will receive the club's first-ever Bundesliga trophy.

"It’s an important and special game for us. Before we get the trophy we still have 90 minutes to play. We are of course also looking forward to celebrating after the game with our fans," Alonso said.

The squad, however, will have to celebrate with moderation as they can make more history in the following week if they win the Europa League final against Atalanta on May 22 and the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern three days later.

Alonso, however, stressed that ahead of the weekend "we have only talked about Augsburg."

Injured Florian Wirtz, who this week was named to Germany's provisional Euro 2024 squad, is expected to play.

"Flo could play from the beginning, he has trained well and we will make a decision tomorrow. He feels better and this is the most important thing," Alonso said.