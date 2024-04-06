Leverkusen just one win away from Bundesliga title after Bayern collapse in Heidenheim

BERLIN (AP) — Just one more win.

Bayer Leverkusen can clinch the Bundesliga next weekend after Bayern Munich squandered a two-goal lead and lost at promoted Heidenheim 3-2 on Saturday.

A Florian Wirtz penalty was enough for Leverkusen to beat Union Berlin 1-0 away and move 16 points clear of Bayern with six rounds remaining.

Leverkusen’s ninth consecutive league win stretched its German record unbeaten run to 41 games across all competitions this season.

It just needs one more win from its remaining games to win the Bundesliga for the first time. Next up is Werder Bremen at home on April 14. Leverkusen first hosts West Ham in the Europa League on Thursday.

“Nothing is decided. We wait a little,” Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said. “We'll stay focused, concentrate on Thursday, then maybe we'll have something to celebrate on Sunday.”

Alonso's team would almost certainly have won the title even without Bayern’s help. He acknowledged he was surprised Leverkusen could wrap up the title already in the second week of April.

“I had planned on it a bit later,” Alonso joked.

But Bayern, the 11-time defending champion, is a shadow of itself after slumping to its sixth defeat. It's Bayern's second consecutive loss after last week's Klassiker defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Only goal difference was keeping Bayern ahead of Stuttgart.

Harry Kane’s form is the only solace in an otherwise disappointing season.

Serge Gnabry set up Kane in the 38th for his 32nd league goal, then got Bayern’s second before the break with a header to Alphonso Davies’ cross.

But Kevin Sessa pulled one back after it and Tim Kleindienst equalized a minute after that. Kleindienst scored the winner in the 79th for Heidenheim’s first ever win over Bayern, which next plays Arsenal away in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday.

STUTTGART CLOSES IN ON CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Serhou Guirassy scored for Stuttgart to beat Borussia Dortmund 1-0 away and make it three wins from three across all their meetings this season including the cup.

Guirassy finished off a brilliant team move on a counterattack midway through the second half. It was the Guinea forward’s 24th league goal.

Dortmund finished the game with forwards Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Sébastien Haller, Youssoufa Moukoko and Marco Reus all on, but couldn’t force an equalizer.

It helped Stuttgart consolidate third place, seven points clear of Dortmund, which dropped to fifth behind Leipzig because of goal difference. Only the top four are sure of qualification for Europe’s premier competition.

Also, Cologne scored twice in stoppage time to beat Bochum 2-1 in their relegation battle. Mainz defeated last-placed Darmstadt 4-0, and Leipzig routed Freiburg 4-1 away.

