Leverkusen juggernaut powers on after 2-0 win at Roma, Marseille held

Leverkusen's Robert Andrich celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Olympic stadium. Fabio Sasso/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen's pursuit of a treble was hugely boosted by a 2-0 win at Roma in their Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday, while Marseille and Atalanta drew 1-1.

Leverkusen's Germany duo Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich scored either side of the break to help the recently crowned Bundesliga champions extend their remarkable unbeaten run this season to 47 games in all competitions - a record in the big five leagues.

The Werkself had drawn their last three games, with very late goals maintaining their amazing run, but they will host the Giallorossi in next Thursday's second leg in buoyant mood. They also meet second tier Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25.

The Europa League final is in Dublin three days earlier.

An all-Italian affair in the Irish capital is now unlikely but still possible after Gianluca Scamacca gave Atalanta the lead on 11 minutes in southern France after Teun Koopmeiners' assist. Striker Scamacca's drilled finish was his 16th goal of the season in all competitions.

But Marseille defender Chancel Mbemba levelled midway through the first half with a superb curling shot to send the Stade Velodrome wild. The hosts hit the woodwork and had a goal ruled out in the second period.

Atalanta, from the small Italian city of Bergamo near Milan, are in their first ever European semi-final while 1993 European champions Marseille have only ever been runners-up three times in the second-tier competition.

Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz (C) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the Olympic stadium. Fabio Sasso/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa