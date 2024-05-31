Leverkusen interested in Lyon’s Maxence Caqueret

Fresh off their first-ever domestic double, Bayer Leverkusen will take stock of their squad and look to strengthen for a new campaign over the summer, and according to Le Parisien, this could see the German club swoop on Maxence Caqueret (24).

The Olympique Lyonnais midfielder was one of the key parts in the impressive turnaround from the former Ligue 1 champions, as the club went from the foot of the table in November to a sixth-place finish and cup finalists.

Caqueret struck up a fruitful partnership in midfield with winter recruit Nemanja Matić (35) and his performances are thought to have caught the attention of the Bundesliga champions. Le Parisien writes that Leverkusen could secure the Frenchman under contract until 2027 for as little as €20 million.

It will have to be seen whether Lyon would be willing to part with their midfielder, but it is thought that Caqueret could be open to taking on a new challenge after spending five years with his formative club.

GFFN | Nick Hartland