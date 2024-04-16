Leverkusen continute treble hunt after Bundesliga title celebration

Leverkusen fans cheer with pyrotechnics on the pitch to celebrate winning the German championship following the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen at BayArena. David Inderlied/dpa

Freshly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen returned to training on Tuesday as they continue their bid for a title treble in the Europa League at West Ham United.

Bayer take a 2-0 lead into Thursday's quarter-final second leg match at London Stadium, and want to continue their unbeaten run all season which now stands at 43 games.

The team will not leave for London until after a final training session at home on Wednesday morning. Coach Xabi Alonso has all players apart from injured Adam Hlozek on board.

Leverkusen clinched a first ever German league title with five games to spare when they thrashed Werder Bremen 5-0 on Sunday.

The team got Monday off in order to celebrate but are now looking ahead again, aiming for the semis and more in Europa League, and five Bundesliga games left before they end the season on May 25 in the German Cup final where they are big favourites against second division Kaiserslautern.

"It is great to be German champions. But we want more. We want the Cup as well, and the Europa League," Alonso said on Sunday.

Sporting director Simon Rolfes said: "We still have a few goals, the big party will take place after the German Cup final." And club CEO Fernando Carro added that "we want to follow up" on the league trophy.

The big celebration is planned for May 26, the day after the Cup final, in the BayArena in what could be a three-trophy presentation.

Leverkusen will receive the Bundesliga trophy after the final game against Augsburg on May 18, and the Europa League final in Dublin is four days later.

Leverkusen fans cheer on the stands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and SV Werder Bremen at BayArena. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa