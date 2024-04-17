Leverkusen coach Alonso has no doubts about his players' commitment

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso speaks during a press conference at the Rush Green Training Ground, ahead of Thursday's UEFA Europa League second leg soccer match against West Ham United. John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso stressed he has no doubts about the commitment of his players after claiming the club's maiden Bundesliga title, but still with the Europa League and German Cup to play for.

"The team has given me no reasons to doubt their commitment. I feel the hunger and the desire of the players to keep going. For sure we are going to be ready. I have all the confidence that we will play here to go through," Alonso said in a news conference on Wednesday.

"I don’t have any feeling that our mentality will be any different from the one that has given us this chance to reach the quarter-final," he added.

Leverkusen take a 2-0 lead and an unbeaten season record of 43 matches into Thursday's Europa League second leg quarter-final at West Ham United.

Xabi Alonso's team clinched a first ever Bundesliga title on Sunday with five games to spare when they thrashed Werder Bremn 5-0. There was time for celebrations, but Alonso assured that their attention is now on West Ham.

"For sure it was a moment to enjoy it. On Sunday we knew we had a chance so we took one day, in case of winning, to enjoy it. But from Tuesday our mind has been focused on West Ham.

"Now it’s the Europa League and we have a great chance to make a great season even better," the coach said, admitting the team had a few beers, "but not too many."

Midfielder Granit Xhaka said that "we have spoken enough about Sunday," but stressed the team knows the importance of the game against West Ham.

"If you are in a quarter final the hunger is always there to win," he said.

Apart from the Europa League, Leverkusen are also in the German Cup final where they are big favourites against second division Kaiserslautern on May 25.

If they avoid defeat again on Thursday, Leverkusen will become the first team from the top five European leagues to go unbeaten in 44 matches, moving one ahead of Italy's Juventus.

Training resumed on Tuesday after the players got Monday off to recover from the Bundesliga title celebrations, and they left for the date at London Stadium after a final session Wednesday.

"It is certainly something special but you realize that everyday life quickly catches up with you again," sporting director Simon Rolfes said on Wednesday.

Rolfes confirmed that the team remains fully focussed and that he doesn't expect any kind of complacency: "We have reached one thing but two not yet. Therefore we are continuing."

Rolfes said that last season's Europa League, where they reached the semis, was one reason for the big success this term.

He said the team has vowed that "if we get another chance to reach the final we want to take it."

Leverkusen were beaten by Roma in the 2023 semis, and the Italians could be their opponents again, leading their quarter-final tie with AC Milan 1-0.

But first Leverkusen must prevail at West Ham, with Xhaka knowing from his Arsenal days how difficult the task will be in front of 70,000 where the hosts won't be sitting back like last week.

"I have played there for seven years. I know how difficult it is. They will be a different team," Xhaka said, naming the 2-0 advantage "a very dangerous result."