Leverkusen can claim title early but trohpy only on final matchday

Bayer Leverkusen players celebrate after Wirtz scored his side's first goal of the game during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen won't immediately receive the Bundesliga trophy if they clinch their maiden league title at the weekend.

According to the German Football League (DFL), the the club led by coach Xabi Alonso will only receive the trophy in case of a successful title race in the final matchday of the season, as per tradition.

If a champion has not yet been crowned before matchday 34 on May 18, the original trophy will be taken to the stadium where the league leader is playing.

But all signs point to an early Leverkusen triumph this season as they have a 16-point advantage over second-placed Bayern Munich and third-placed VfB Stuttgart.

Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in all their 41 season matches and a record-equalling 28 in the Bundesliga in 2023-24, will be crowned champions if they beat Werder Bremen on Sunday.

But they could even take the title the previous day if Bayern and Stuttgart lose their matches against Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.