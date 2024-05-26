Leverkusen celebrate league and Cup titles with parade, stadium party

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (C) presents the championship trophy and the cup during the championship celebrations in the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Bayer Leverkusen were finally able to properly celebrate the Bundesliga and German Cup titles with their fans on Sunday.

The club were crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time ever in April, but players, coaches and officials had to hold back on celebrations because there was still a lot to play for in the season.

On Sunday, however, they returned to Leverkusen after winning the Cup in Berlin and celebrated with the fans.

After landing back home, the team headed to the Schloss Morsbroich museum and signed the golden book of the city of Leverkusen.

From Schloss Morsbroich they travelled in an open top parade to the BayArena, where the grand finale to the season took place.

Thousands of supporters gathered in the streets to get a glimpse of the Bundesliga and Cup champions. Players were dancing and drinking beer, but also signing jerseys and taking pictures with the fans from the parade truck.

A stage was built on the centre of the pitch at the BayArena and from there the squad presented the Bundesliga and German Cup trophies to the some 40,000 fans in attendance.

The party started already on Saturday and sporting director Simon Rolfes gave his blessing so players could celebrate "as they want to."

"They've pulled through this season like this, always focussed, always professionally. Now they can all let it all out. Everyone deserves to celebrate properly and not worry about the fact that we have another game three days later," he said.

With a beer in his hands after the match, goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky told reporters about the party in the dressing room: "We played some good music, drank some beer, some champagne. That was a good start but I'm excited for tomorrow when we take both trophies back to Leverkusen and we can celebrate with the whole city."

The club had a party in Berlin to celebrate with family, friends and other special guests before returning to Leverkusen on Sunday.

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface (L) takes a selfie with the trophy next to Jonathan Tah during the championship celebrations in the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa