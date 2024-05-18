Leverkusen make Bundesliga history with unbeaten season, Cologne down
dpa
·5 min read
Champions Bayer Leverkusen beat Augsburg 2-1 at home on Saturday to become the first Bundesliga team to go unbeaten over an entire season.
Victor Boniface and Robert Andrich scored as Leverkusen finished the campaign with 28 victories and six draws. They clinched a maiden league title with five games to spare and can also win the German Cup and Europa League where they are also unbeaten. So far their overall tally for the campaign is 51 games without defeat.
Bayern Munich had previously come closest in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga, losing just one game in 1986-87 and 2012-13.
Elsewhere, Cologne were relegated alongside bottom club Darmstadt, whose fate had already been sealed. Cologne were defeated 4-1 at Heidenheim while Bochum must now play in the relegation play-off, with Mainz winning to save themselves and Union scoring a winner in stoppage time to survive.
Sixth-placed Eintract Frankfurt are heading for the Europa League, or Champions League if Borussia Dortmund win this season's final, while Hoffenheim will be in Europe next term after beating third-placed Bayern 4-2, which also means VfB Stuttgart finish second.
If Leverkusen win the German Cup, Heideinheim will have a Conference League spot after their first ever Bundesliga season.
