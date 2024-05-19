Leverkusen aim to become European Invincibles after German milestone

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (C) celebrates with the championship trophy following the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Augsburg at BayArena. David Inderlied/dpa

Bundesliga Invincibles Bayer Leverkusen were getting a short rest on Sunday but are swiftly turning their attention to achieving the same feat in Europe and across all competitions.

Xabi Alonso's side became the first team to go through a whole Bundesliga season without defeat with a 2-1 victory over Augsburg on Saturday.

That should further boost them for Wednesday's Europa League final against Atalanta and Saturday's German Cup final against second division Kaiserslautern.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all their 51 season games which is already a European record.

If they win both remaining games they will be the first European team to go without defeat over a full season in all competitions since continental games were introduced in the mid-1950s.

A possible title treble would also fully erase the Neverkusen image the club had until this season, especially in 2002 when they came second in the Bundesliga and lost the Champions League and German Cup finals within less than a fortnight.

Full focus on Atalanta and then Kaiserslautern

Leverkusen's Germany midfielder Robert Andrich said that the Bundesliga trophy ceremony and celebrations will serve as an additional motivation.

"Those were scenes you have always seen on TV. Now we experienced it ourselves. And there are two more titles to win. We were very, very hungry for them beforehand. But now even a little more after this ceremony," Andrich said.

Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro warned that Atalanta, who ousted Liverpool in the quarter-finals, would be no pushover and will badly want silverware a week after losing the Coppa Italia final against Juventus.

"Atalanta will be a tough opponent. We simply have to be stable, concentrated and focussed like all season. It would also be important to get confidence on Wednesday for the [German Cup] final in Berlin," Carro said.

Leverkusen celebrated the Bundesliga title they clinched five weeks ago with their families and fans but due to the busy schedule the main celebration is planned for next Sunday, then hopefully with three trophies.

"We have a big aim on Wednesday. It is wonderful today but it continues right away on Wednesday and Saturday," sporting director Simon Rolfes said.

Alonso said: "We will enjoy it today. Tomorrow we will recover a little bit and from Monday on we will give our all again."

Alonso hails historic Bundesliga campaign

The Spanish coach has said previously it was now the aim to end the full season without defeat.

It showed how much that run means to him and the club when he was asked whether he was a little sad to have missed Bayern Munich's Bundesliga points record of 91 by one.

"No, we have enough. Remaining unbeaten is better," Alonso said.

"This team has immortalised itself in history. Something like this is not only an exception in Germany, but in Europe.

"I am just proud that this team has made Bundesliga history. It is totally deserved. Unbeaten, 90 points. We will need a little time to come to terms with it. It is an extraordinary season.

"There were the Invincibles [Arsenal unbeaten in the 2003-04 Premier League], there were Juventus [unbeaten in 2011-12 Serie A] - and now we are also part of European football history."