Leverkusen again rescue unbeaten run with late win over Stuttgart

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates Chris Fuehrich and Jamie Leweling during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen scored once again in stoppage-time to rescue a 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and keep their unbeaten run alive.

They are now within three matches of an unprecedented unbeaten Bundesliga season.

"I can't find the words any more, unbelievable. Our fans deserve that, they push us forward," captain Lukas Hradecky told broadcasters Sky.

Earlier, Bayern Munich qualified to next season's Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, while RB Leipzig's hopes to secure a spot in the tournament were boosted after a 4-1 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in all their 46 season matches and will aim to finish this term undefeated. They still have three games left in the Bundesliga, the German Cup final against Kaiserslautern on May 25 and at least two Europa League semi-finals matches against Roma.

Stuttgart found the breakthrough early in the second half with Chris Führich and increased their lead in the 57th thanks to Deniz Udav. Serhou Guirassy almost made a third, but it was Leverkusen to pull one back with Amine Adli in the 61st.

Stuttgart keeper Alexander Nübel made a superb double save to deny Adli and then Jonas Hofmann. Odilon Kossounou thought he had the equalizer, but the goal was disallowed because Edmond Tapsoba was offside when he provided the assist.

For the second week running, Leverkusen were within seconds of losing their first game this season, but in the seventh minute of stoppage-time, Florian Wirtz sent a free-kick into the box and it bounced to the feet of Robert Andrich, who kept their impressive record alive.

"It was another wild game. Like in the other matches, we believed until the end," Andrich said.

The win would take Stuttgart one step closer of playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2009-10.

"We fought until the end, we deserved to win, we had good chances. It hurts a lot," Nübel told Sky.

Leipzig were hosting Dortmund and fell behind in the 20th minute after Jadon Sancho broke the deadlock for the guests.

But the hosts got the equalizer just three minutes later, after a video assistant review confirmed Lois Openda's goal and took the lead when Benjamin Sesko forced a rebound from Xaver Schlager into the net shortly before the break.

Mohamed Simakan in the 46th and Christoph Baumgartner in the 80th secured Leipzig the important three points.

"The result is just right, we are glad that we won and are just happy," Schlager said.

Leipzig are fourth, the last spot for the Champions League, and now five points ahead of fifth-placed Dortmund.

"Today was a step in the wrong direction. It hurts a lot to concede four goals and lose this game," Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel told Sky.

Dortmund are in the semi-finals of this season's tournament against Paris Saint-Germain and could also qualify if they win the title.

In Munich, Harry Kane slotted the ball into the net to give Bayern the lead against Frankfurt in the ninth minute, but the visitors hit back in the 23rd with Hugo Ekitiké.

Kane and Bayern, however, had the final word and the England forward scored the winner from the spot in the 61st.

With the result and Dortmund's defeat, Bayern qualified for the Champions League with three games remaining. The Bavarians are also in the semi-finals this year and will face Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Bayern board member for sport Max Eberl said the club won't make any decision about who will replace departing coach Thomas Tuchel in summer until after the Madrid game.

"The next 2-3 days it's all about Real Madrid. Christoph (Freund, sporting director) and I will simultaneously try to make things clear in the background. But as of now there will be no decision before the first leg against Real Madrid," he said.

Kane, meanwhile, scored his 42nd goal in his 42nd competitive game for Bayern, beating his previous personal best of 41 goals in a single campaign with Tottenham in 2017-18.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg claimed a late 2-1 against 10-man Freiburg, who missed a penalty in the 87th, giving Maxence Lacroix the chance to score Wolfsburg's winner.

Werder Bremen, meanwhile, cruised to a 3-0 win at Augsburg.

Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah (L) and Stuttgart's Deniz Undav battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Stuttgart's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring his side's second goal with teammates Enzo Millot (L) and Jamie Leweling during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso gestures on the touchline during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena. Marius Becker/dpa