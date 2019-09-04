Le'Veon Bell sat out all of last season in a contract dispute, and now has a new team. That team isn't the Raiders, but before the dynamic running back signed with the Jets in March, that looked like a legitimate possibility.

Of course, Bell did sign with the Jets, and a month later, Oakland selected running back Josh Jacobs with the No. 24 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Jacobs figures to lead the Raiders' rushing attack this coming season, and if head coach Jon Gruden has his way, the rookie will take after the veteran with whom they reportedly flirted with just prior to his arrival.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On a sneak preview of Tuesday's season finale of "Hard Knocks," Gruden lauds Bell's standout ability with a play on words.

"The one thing I always loved about this guy is he'll ring your -- what?" Gruden asks aloud.

Bell was keeping an eye on the Raiders back in March, and it appears he still is, as he was quick to thank Gruden on Twitter.

say what youu want about me 🤷🏾‍♂️ appreciate the love, coach! pic.twitter.com/gX91LynfC4 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 3, 2019

[RELATED: How to watch season finale of Raiders on 'Hard Knocks']

Certainly, Gruden and the Raiders would love nothing more than for Jacobs to act like Bell on the field. Off of it? Well, that's probably a different story.

Le'Veon Bell thanks Raiders' Jon Gruden for kind words on 'Hard Knocks' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area