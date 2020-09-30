Le'Veon Bell has a target date for his Jets return: report

Le'Veon Bell won't be playing for the Jets when they take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football this week. But he may be suiting up in their next game.



According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bell is eyeing a Week 5 return, which would be he is eligible to rejoin the roster after spending time on the IR for a hamstring injury he suffered during the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Adam Gase alluded to Bell potentially being ready the second he's allowed off the list, and Fowler is saying that "barring unforseen setback" the plan is to have No. 26 back in the green and white.

The Jets could definitely use him, too, as Sam Darnold's weapons in the passing game have also been hurt. He was without his starting receivers in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts, and Frank Gore hasn't had much success rushing the ball either.

In his only game of the season, Bell rushed six times for 14 yards while hauling in two catches for 32 yards.