Le'Veon Bell takes high road when speaking on release from Jets: 'It just didn't work out'

In his first appearance with the Kansas City media since joining the Chiefs, Le’Veon Bell had the opportunity to speak his mind about his situation with the Jets and why it ended so soon.

He had always been a stand-up player whenever he stood at the podium and gave quotes, never pointing blame elsewhere. Bell did avoid the media after his final game with the Jets two weeks ago, as he was clearly frustrated with how things went down in that brutal loss that eventually led to his release. But now was the time to air it all out.

However, the veteran running back took the high road yet again when asked about what happened with Gang Green.

“There’s not too much I can say about as to why it didn’t work in New York, it just didn’t work out,” Bell told the media on Wednesday. “The fact that it didn’t kinda led me to the position I am here today.”



Bell chose the Chiefs after talking to head coach Andy Reid and realizing the opportunity he had with them. Going from an 0-6 team to a Super Bowl contender should make Bell excited to help make that playoff run. And he seems entirely focused on that right now instead of giving his take on why things didn’t work out with the Jets.

There were many that said Bell just didn’t fit into head coach Adam Gase’s system, and multiple reports said he wasn’t a fan of the big signing to begin with. Bell had some of his worst career numbers in New York when he arrived one year after sitting out.

Bell averaged 3.3 yards per rushing attempt in 17 games with 863 total yards and only three rushing touchdowns. A threat in the passing game, he only had three receptions on three targets in two games this season, with 66 receptions and 461 yards coming in 2019. After that Cardinals game, he liked tweets that said he wasn’t used enough in the pass game.

Now with the Chiefs, Bell will be a part of a backfield that features standout rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams, who already complement each other well. Bell, though, said he has something to prove and wants to do so with Kansas City’s already-powerful offense.

That’s the focus. Not talking about the Jets.