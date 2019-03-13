Le'Veon Bell still hasn't signed yet, so what's the holdup?

NFL free agency struck fast and hard Monday. Just hours after the legal tampering period opened up, some of the biggest names were already off the board. Nick Foles went to Jacksonville, Trey Flowers went to Detroit and Landon Collins went to D.C. Free agency was basically over hours after it began.

But the biggest name still sits on the market unsigned. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell — considered the top free agent available by our own Frank Schwab — is waiting to join a team.

Rumors suggest plenty of clubs are interested in signing the 27-year-old Bell, so a decision could come soon.

Over 24 hours after free agency opened, here’s where every team interested in Bell stands.

The Bears, Bills, Colts, Ravens and Texans

Perhaps it’s easier to start with all the team that aren’t as into Bell as everyone thought. The Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts were all expected to seek upgrades at running back, but none have made a major play for Bell, according to The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

That doesn’t preclude any of those clubs from increasing their offers or testing whether Bell would take a lesser deal to join them.

The Jets

The New York Jets are reportedly interested in Bell, but only if he moves quickly. The team has reportedly offered him a deal that comes with a deadline, according to Connor Hughes of The Athletic. If Bell doesn’t join the Jets by that deadline, the team will pull its offer.

The Jets reportedly won’t give Bell much time to make that decision either.

Story continues

As I just reported on @nflnetwork … the @nyjets are getting antsy, and their offer to Le'Veon Bell likely won't last past tonight. If he's going to sign there it probably will have to happen very soon. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 12, 2019





While that looks like a drastic move on the surface, it’s probably the right one. Nothing good comes from thinking about the Jets for more than 24 hours.

Le’Veon Bell is still sitting on the free-agent market. (Photo by Mark Alberti/ Icon Sportswire)

The Raiders

The Oakland Raiders may not be done adding stars. After trading for Antonio Brown and signing Trent Brown, the Raiders are also considering Bell. Despite spending a lot of money to bring in Brown and Brown, the Raiders still could sign Bell and remain under the cap, according to Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News.

How do Raiders players feel about bringing Bell on board? Pretty good. Trent Brown wasted no time trying to recruit Bell to Oakland.

Cmon @LeVeonBell let’s get it ima lead da way — Trent Brown (@Trent) March 12, 2019





Bell is having fun with free agency

If Bell is stressed about the free-agent process, he isn’t showing it. Since he hit the market, Bell has been teasing fans, asking them where he should go, telling them he has “decisions” to make and even hinting that he’s already made his choice.





Because we live in the Twitter era, you know there was already at least one fake Akbar Gbajabiamila account that claimed Bell had signed his deal. The account in question was quickly suspended by Twitter.

What happens next?

Bell apparently has suitors. He can either make his decision, or wait longer in hopes he receives more money.

Until then, the coverage around Bell’s free agency will remain hectic. Rumors are only going to intensify the longer Bell stays on the market, and given his willingness to tease fans, Bell will likely send out a few more cryptic tweets before this saga is over.

Bell doesn’t seem to have a problem with that. From the look of things, he’s enjoying this more than anyone.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

