It was the first Thursday night we haven’t seen a football game in a long time and we have COVID-19 to blame. The Buffalo Bills were scheduled to take on the Kansas Chiefs for a Thursday night matchup to kick off Week 6. However, with the outbreak of COVID throughout the Tennessee Titans, they were forced to take a bye in Week 4 and play their Week 5 matchup against Buffalo on Tuesday instead.

Because the Bills were supposed to play the Chiefs a mere two days later, the NFL moved that matchup to next Monday, October 19 at 5:00 pm EST for our third Monday night doubleheader.

Although we don’t have a game to cover for the Friday Daily Dose, we do have some notable news that broke on Thursday.

Le’Veon Bell Agrees to Terms With Chiefs

After being released by the New York Jets, RB Le’Veon Bell had narrowed down his list of landing spots to three destinations, the Chiefs, Bills, or Dolphins.

It’s hard to blame Bell for wanting to sign with the reigning Super Bowl champs, even it comes at the expense of future production for rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He has reportedly agreed to a one-year "incentive-laden' deal with Kansas City and the Chiefs hope Bell will be cleared to practice by next Wednesday.

However, all is not lost for Helaire managers or for Bell managers who have hung onto him this long. Last year, both Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy rushed 111 and 110 times in 11 and 13 games respectively. If there is a head coach that knows how to use Bell effectively in his offense, it’s Andy Reid.

Bell is not just known for his patient running style, but also as an excellent pass-catcher. In 2017, Bell rushed 321 times and he also saw 106 targets in an offense that featured Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, and an emerging JuJu Smith-Schuster. His targets weren't due to a lack of talented receiving options.

There is a very real world where Helaire and Bell can be productive together in the Chiefs’ offensive scheme. However, Bell has signed only a one-year deal so it it’s possible we'll see the rookie take a back seat to keep him healthy while they run the wheels the off of the veteran.

Either way, Reid will make sure to use Bell appropriately where the inept HC Adam Gase either could not or chose not to do. It’s possible we'll see a Melvin Gordon/Austin Ekeler-like combination from the two running backs as the season progresses.

Helaire has seen a total 27 targets (about 5 targets a game) so far in 2020, and I expect those numbers to decrease once Bell gets going in the offense. For perspective, Bell saw a total of 106 targets in 2017, which averages to just over six targets a game.

We have at least one week to wait, though. Bell must clear COVID protocols which takes a minimum of six days. Day one starts when the paperwork is finalized. He will not play on Monday night against the Bills, so Helaire managers can rest easy for Week 6.

Falcons Name Interim Head Coach and Close Facility

It’s been a rough road for the Atlanta Falcons who are last in their division at 0-5 and join only the New York Giants for that illustrious honor. While the Giants suffered a major injury to their star RB Saquon Barkley, the Falcons do not have a readily available excuse for the completely defeated start.

Of course, the main culprit for the poor record can be laid upon their defense who are second to last in passing yards allowed and touchdowns allowed in the league. They are last in the NFL in fantasy points allowed to QBs, 24th against WRs, 25th against RBs, and 31st against TEs. The Falcons Defense has allowed QBs to score a whopping 15 touchdowns through the air tied with the New Orleans Saints.

However, defensive woes aren’t the only issue for the Falcons. QB Matt Ryan has been without elite WR Julio Jones who has only played two full games this season. Ryan has also failed throw a touchdown in his three past matchups.

HC Dan Quinn and GM Thomas Dimitroff were fired last week because of this debacle and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was named interim head coach. It’s an interesting move given how poorly the defense has been playing, but he does have experience on both sides of the ball in Atlanta. He also has experience as a head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011 with a 17-31 record.

