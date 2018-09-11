Le'Veon Bell removed from Steelers Week 2 depth chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers left a prominent name off their Week 2 depth chart. Running back Le’Veon Bell, who is currently holding out, was not listed with the running backs in the depth chart update issued by the team Tuesday.

At running back, the Steelers list James Conner, Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley as their top options at the position. Bell’s name does appear on the page, but it’s buried below the actual depth charts with a note saying Bell hasn’t signed his “franchise tender.”

Le’Veon Bell was removed from the Steelers’ depth chart. (AP)

Le’Veon Bell has not reported to the Steelers yet

Bell surprised the football world when he failed to report to the Steelers before their Week 1 game against the Cleveland Browns. As the team begins its second week of regular-season practice, Bell is still nowhere to be found.

The 26-year-old Bell is holding out until the Steelers hand him a long-term deal. The team used the franchise tag on Bell for the second consecutive season. The tag promises Bell a high salary, but only for one year. After taking on high workloads with the team the past couple seasons, Bell is looking for a long-term commitment from the club.

James Conner will lead the way for the Steelers for now

Pittsburgh made it clear that Conner will be the guy until Bell decides to report.

Conner received a whopping 36 touches — including 31 rushing attempts — in the team’s Week 1 tie against the Browns. He ran for 135 yards and two scores during the contest.

Did the Steelers make the right move with Le’Veon Bell?

It’s logical for the team to remove Bell from their depth charts. He’s not with them right now, so he can’t be included in their plans for Week 2. But that decision isn’t going to bring both sides any closer.

Bell already feels like he’s given a lot to the Steelers over the past couple seasons. Taking him off the depth chart after one game may only add to his frustration.

