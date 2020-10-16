After Le'Veon Bell release, Jets' La'Mical Perine excited to get more opportunities

In training camp, the Jets had injury issues regarding the running back position.

Heading into Week 6, they will be without Le'Veon Bell, whom they released on Wednesday. Bell signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

The releasing of Bell will seemingly plug Frank Gore into the lead back role, while rookie La'Mical Perine should be set up for more opportunities - a situation that the Jets were in from Weeks 2 through 4 while Bell was injured.





"I'm excited. I'm not gonna sit here and lie like I'm not excited," said Perine. "Don't want to get too excited, because excitement can come with being very nervous as well. So I just want to keep my composure and be able to just go out there and focus and play ball."

Perine added that he was surprised to hear the news that Bell had been released by the team, but had nothing but good words for the now-Chief.





"I know it's a business and stuff like that. I didn't really know how to react to it. With my experience with him, he's been a great guy, great leader. Just overall, teaching me how to be a pro, he was one of my favorite running backs growing up. I watched everything he did step for step," Perine said.

Perine had just 17 touches in Bell's absence, but now that Bell is surely not coming back, Perine is getting his first legitimate chance at showing he is an NFL-caliber running back, but needs to prove that in practice first.

"Keep on working like I've been doing. That's what got me here to the Jets," said Perine. "Just keep grinding, keep studying the plays in the playbook, and just doing everything to give me the best opportunity to perform on Sunday so I'll be prepared for the opportunity.

"I just feel like it's another opportunity, another challenge for me to show these coaches what I can do on the field. Just gonna carry myself the best way I can, be a great guy, bringing that energy every day at practice, game day, being a good guy overall. Feel like that'll lead me in the right direction I want to be in."

