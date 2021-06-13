Le'Veon Bell on playing for Chiefs coach Andy Reid in future: 'I'd retire first'

Le'Veon Bell made it well-known he was upset with his situation while playing for the New York Jets.

Turns out his next stop didn't go much better in his mind.

The free-agent running back declared on Instagram, responding to a comment from another user, that he'd "never play for Andy Reid again."

"I’d retire first," he wrote of the Kansas City Chiefs coach.

It's not the first time Bell has threatened retirement during his career. Following a 2017 All-Pro season, he sat out the entire 2018 campaign due to a contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played two games with the Jets to start last season before the team cut him, hardly more than a season into the four-year, $52 million contract he signed in 2019.

He joined with the Chiefs in mid-October and appeared in nine regular season games, starting two.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell readies during the second half against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

But when the postseason rolled around, Bell was the odd man out in the backfield, with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams. The Michigan State product carried 63 times for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Le'Veon Bell rips Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'I'd retire first'