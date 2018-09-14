Le'Veon Bell congratulates James Conner, reportedly upset with teammates talking holdout

The Le’Veon Bell holdout is steamrolling to Week 2 and remains one of the biggest stories of this young NFL season.

One voice that’s been absent during Bell’s surprise holdout is his own. We’ve heard from Pittsburgh Steelers teammates and head coach Mike Tomlin along with plenty of media speculation.

Le’Veon Bell congratulates James Conner

But now we’re getting snippets of Bell, via social media and former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew. And he’s not mad about James Conner, who blew up for 135 yards and two touchdowns last week in the lead running back role Bell would otherwise occupy.

We still don’t know when or if Le’Veon Bell plans to report, but he’s providing some insight into his thought process during his holdout. (AP)

Conner’s big game earned him FedEx Ground Player of the Week honors and a shoutout from the Steelers on Instagram.

The post drew the attention of Bell, who shared his enthusiasm for his backup’s performance (h/t @ BR).

Bell not happy with teammates talking contract

Prior to Bell’s Instagram comment, Jones-Drew spoke with Dave Dameshek and shared parts of a conversation he had with Bell about his holdout, most notably that he was upset with teammates for complaining publicly.

“He doesn’t not like his teammates,” Jones-Drew said. “He doesn’t not like his teammates. He doesn’t not like the Steelers organization. It’s just a dispute over money. “He was like yes, I was disappointed they went out and spoke about my contract, understandably so. He was like, but I still want them to do well, they’re still guys that I work with and guys that I’ve put in this extra work with — blood, sweat and tears like I still want them to do well. “And he was happy for James Conner after that performance. but that performance justifies why he’s not there right now. If you’re going to give James Conner 31 carries, imagine how many you’d give to Le’Veon Bell?”

So we still don’t have any insight on what Bell’s plan is to the chagrin of Steelers fans and fantasy owners. It sounds like he’s reaching out in small ways to do some damage control with teammates who are openly upset with him.

When and if he plans to report to the Steelers still remains a mystery.

