Le'Veon Bell celebrates Steelers' shocking loss to Raiders

If there was any mistake before, there’s little doubt remaining that there is no love lost between Le’Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pro Bowl running back who has held out the entire season over a contract dispute is now trolling his presumed soon-to-be former team online.

Bell likes Steelers loss

The Steelers suffered an ugly loss to the now 3-10 Oakland Raiders Sunday that cut their lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North to just half a game.

Le’Veon Bell seems to have enjoyed the result. He liked a Steelers Instagram post on the loss.

Pittsburgh Steelers Instagram

Harsh take on Steelers players

That’s cold.

It’s one thing to to be angry at management over a contract dispute. It’s another to celebrate a loss for guys he’s shared a locker room with for years.

Ugly divorce

But that’s how the Bell-Steelers divorce has gone down. What appeared to be a preseason holdout leaked into the regular season and eventually extended to the entire season when Bell missed an NFL deadline to sign his franchise tag.

Players who presumably once aligned with a teammate’s dispute with management began to snipe in the media about a teammate letting them down.

When the point of no return was passed when Bell missed the franchise tag deadline, his teammates responded by ransacking his locker.

So yeah. This wasn’t an amicable parting of ways.

And Bell is getting shots in where he can.

If he really wants to send a message, Bell will show up to Sunday’s showdown with New England dressed in Patriots gear.

