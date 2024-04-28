Levenson's Takeaways: Star power on display at Rivals Camp Series in Dallas

COPPELL, Texas – Prospects from 10 different states were in attendance for the Rivals Camp Series' stop in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Sunday, making for a more competitive setting in Coppell High School's spacious indoor facility.

The morning started with the trench talents and the skill prospects carried the event into the afternoon. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson shares five quick takeaways after the latest stop.

*****

*****

JAHKEEM STEWART DOES IT AGAIN

There are no surprises with what Jahkeem Stewart is and what he is capable of doing. The five-star visited Oregon on Saturday but made it a priority to get to Dallas to compete at the Rivals Camp. He got into the Metroplex at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning and showed up to compete less than six hours later. What he did next, while repeatedly head turning, was by no means a shock to anyone.

There were numerous people in attendance who hurried to ask who he was. When receiving the answer, the common reply was simply "wow." In his first several one-on-one reps, his opponents simply had no answer. Stewart makes it difficult to get your hands on him with his speed and hand fighting. When you are able to square up with him and make contact, his size and strength overpowers.

The No. 1 prospect in the country in the 2026 Rivals250 took home the Defensive Line MVP honors, his third in three separate Rivals Camp Series events, going back to 2022.

*****

THE 2027 STARS

If there is one primary takeaway from Sunday's camp, it is that the 2027 class is already showing elite talent in the Mid-South. Potentially one of the best wide receivers in the country, regardless of class, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster continues to dominate camp settings following a 634-yard, nine touchdown freshman campaign at powerhouse Desoto. He already holds more than 30 offers. While Feaster was catching the ball, one of the top prospects delivering the ball was Peyton Houston, who has offers from Texas A&M, TCU, Ole Miss, Houston, SMU, and others. He delivers a beautiful ball and is sound mechanically.

Alongside him at quarterback was Kingston Johnson, who does not yet hold any offers. A muscled up frame helps him put velocity behind his throws. He will receive interest rather soon. Weston Nielson is yet another signal caller already getting national attention with offers from Miami, Nebraska, and more. Nielson looks the part at 6-foot-2, 170 pounds.

One of the most physically impressive 2027 prospects is new Oklahoma commit, Zane Rowe. A multi-position, and multi-sport athlete, Rowe has a bright future at defensive end.

Myson Johnson-Cook, a 6-foot-3, 227-pound running back, holds offers from Penn State, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia, and more. Wide receiver Trenton Yancey has offers from Oregon, Washington, Ole Miss, Nebraska, among other national powers.

*****

JOHN TURNTINE SEES HIS STOCK RISE

Class of 2026 offensive tackle John Turntine entered the day as a four-star prospect outside the Rivals250. That will change though with time. Turntine was dominant on Sunday and was absolutely in discussion for the Offensive Line MVP award. While he did not finish on top, he did get awarded a Gold Ball for his efforts.

He fits the mold at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds and he is technically sound. He keeps everything in front of him. He also showed he can finish blocks, putting defenders in the dirt often.

Turntine proved today he is one of the premier offensive line prospects in the state of Texas.

*****

THE BROCK HARRIS SHOW

The lone prospect from the state of Utah to make an appearance at the camp on Sunday, Brock Harris showed why he is the No. 35 overall prospect in the nation in the 2026 Rivals250. The 6-foot-6, 225 pound tight end looks the part with a great frame for the position. But it's when he gets into his routes and shows off his hands that heads turn.

For a prospect his size, he is smooth in his route-running and uses his size well to shield off defenders and attack the ball. I was pleasantly surprised at his ability to separate in his routes and give quarterbacks a big target. He gets in and out of cuts, can change direction, is a natural catcher of the football. He had a near perfect pass through the gauntlet, reeling each ball in while essentially sticking step for step on the line across the field.

While the tight ends were heavily outnumbered by the wide receiver position, Harris showed he was the cream of the crop of the group in attendance. Harris took home the WR/TE MVP award of Sunday's camp.

*****

THE OFFENSIVE LINE WINS THE DAY

In the morning session, we saw the trenches active early and often. With a fantastic group of prospects in attendance to compete, we knew there would be some intriguing matchups of offensive and defensive lineman. While some of the defenders had some highlight-worthy plays, I am giving the nod to the offensive line for winning the day.

The group was headlined by a group of tackles, with a pair of 2025 interior prospects earning their own respect.

Mario Nash Jr., the Offensive Line MVP, was more than impressive throughout the day. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound four-star was getting reps all day long, and was making sure they came against some of the top performing defensive lineman. As mentioned before Turntine was rock-solid all day and gave himself a good shot at a rankings boost. Nicolas Roberston, a three-star prospect in the 2026 class, did about everything he could to make his presence known. He shut down some of the toughest rushers, leaving his mark. To go along with this group 2026 offensive tackle Drew Evers, the No. 1 prospect in Texas, had limited reps due to injury rehab, but he shined when he was on the field.

Two of the strongest performances on the interior of the day belonged to 2026 three-star Pupungatoa Katoa and unranked 2025 standout Michael Musquiz. Katoa used all 360-pounds to deal with defensive lineman however he liked. Musquiz, a bit undersized at 6-foot-2, 300-pounds, was absolutely dominant from the center position on Sunday. It did not matter what pass rush move defenders attempted, he stifled them. Strong hands and an anchor that stops guys in their tracks. Holds zero offers to date, but that needs to change.