Leven 'wanted to really up the tempo'

Aberdeen interim manager Peter Leven has challenged his side to maintain their strong form and finish the season on a high.

The Dons thrashed Hibs 4-0 on Sunday and are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, but Leven is determined not to ease up for the remaining two league games, starting against Livingston on Wednesday.

“The boys have been great since I came in,” Leven told the club’s official website.

“We had lacked that cutting edge in a few games before the Hibs game but thankfully everybody got to see that when we are ruthless we can turn it on.

“I have loved the time that I have been in charge. We’ve got two big games left and we want to win both of them.

“Consistency is massive. We had a meeting after the Dundee game and I said to the players that seventh is where we want to finish.

“It is not ideal with where the club want to be overall but it is as high as we can get and that is where we want to finish.

“I wanted to set the tone since I took over. I wanted to really up the tempo and the passing and everything that I wanted to do.

“Hopefully the fans can see that with what we’re trying to do here and we’re getting results and clean sheets which is huge for us as well.”