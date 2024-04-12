Leven unaware of Aberdeen plans amid Thelin links

Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven says he doesn't know whether Jimmy Thelin will arrive to take up the vacant Pittodrie post.

Leven, who has been filling the role since Neil Warnock's shock departure last month, will meet with club officials at the start of next week to discuss the future.

The Dons are closing in on the appointment of Elfsborg head coach Jimmy Thelin, who has guided the Swedish side to successive second-place finishes in the Allsvenskan.

“I’ve not spoken to anyone yet,” the 40-year-old said.

“I’ve got a meeting on Monday, but my focus again is just on this game on Saturday. That is the most important thing for me.

“We’ve got a meeting with the senior staff on Monday, so we’ll take it from there.”

Despite a disappointing campaign for the Dons, who currently lie in ninth-place, Leven insists the job is one that should excite any prospective manager.

“It is a great club, a huge club and it has potential to go even higher.

“Obviously you’ve seen that this season with the games in Europe, a Viaplay Cup final and Scottish Cup semi-final, so anybody coming in, it is a great club.”